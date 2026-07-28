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Roger Boyd's avatar
Roger Boyd
8hEdited

In the Donbass the Ukrainian front line is buckling, by the autumn the fight will be over Kramatorsk and Slovyansk. In the south over Orikhiv and Omel'nyk. The north eastern corner between Kupyank and Volchansk is also breaking down into Russian hands. The only response the West will have is even greater propaganda and more pinpricks. Very good to see Russia taking out the logistics in a big way at last, and ending the parties in Kiev.

The current rate of advance is a good one to grind the Ukrainian military into collapse without much bigger Russian losses. While Europe continues its decline and the US smashes itself against the rock of Iran.

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
8h

The tragedy of war is that the young men and women die fighting each other - rather than their real enemies back home in their capitals. —Edward Abbey

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