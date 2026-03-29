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Optimum's avatar
Optimum
3h

Fabulous. Iran is showing the world exactly how to bargain with the US and Israel. There is only one way, consistent destruction, death by a thousand cuts.

In the meantime, the world is on the precipice of a huge energy and base chemical shortage -

45% of global sulphur for sulphuric acid

30% of global helium supply gone for microchip manufacture, medical and superconductor industries

30% of fertilizer and 20% oil.

No matter if the war ends, this is the situation. Time to punish the USA/Israel with sanctions for destabilising the world economy, now if only there was a UN that wasn't corrupted by blackmail...

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Freddy10's avatar
Freddy10
3h

"...all the original ones were proven to be impossible to actually implement—i.e. regime change, Iran’s surrender, collapse of the IRGC or wider military structure, societal upheaval, etc."

I guarantee the people dreaming up these objectives are sealed within some kind of administrative thought bubble, cut off from the real world.

The same thing happened with Russia: sanction-induced economic collapse, leading to regime change and Putin getting the Gaddafi treatment.

Pure western projection and wishful thinking.

Has that strategy ever actually worked?

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