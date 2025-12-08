Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victor's avatar
Victor
6h

"Does it matter that the majority non-European immigrants have no historical experience of the Holocaust or knowledge of the persecution of Jews over the ages and see Jews only as the most privileged and powerful of white Americans?"

A self-admission of the truth about Jews - that they are the most privileged and powerful of white Americans? If they are so privileged and so powerful, how can they possibly claim to be victims of discrimination? But we who are full of 'guilt' over the so-called 'Holocaust' can not seem to connect the dots, can we? They claim israel and the US are allies and support each other, but I have never seen for myself in all my years where israel has ever supported the USA, or any other country for that matter. However, I have seen on multiple occasions where israel has acted against the US - the attack on the Liberty, JFK, RFK, 9/11, getting America into Middle East wars, stolen security secrets, lies, deceptions, etc. That country is not an ally - it is a calloused parasite living off its host, the Western Alliance, and inflicting harm on any country, including and especially the US, that it believes crosses it for any reason.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Natalia's avatar
Natalia
6h

"Upon reading the entire National Security Strategy, it is clear there is no fundamental change. The very first sentence of the introduction is a declaration of continued pursuit of global primacy. The paper lays out plans of continued war and preparations for war against all of America’s “adversaries” both directly, and through “burden sharing,” by proxy." ~ Brian Berletic (a lot more. Suggest go to his X account to read it or watch the video. Brian is always Spot-on!! 🔥)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
169 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Simplicius76 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture