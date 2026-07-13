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Hussain M. Al-Baghli's avatar
Hussain M. Al-Baghli
1d

“In the end, it’s all a sideshow for the real money market games. Let us all bid Mr. Graham a most virtuous and salutary journey home, as he makes his mortal transition—from Grindr desires, to Jahannam pyres.”

That’s one heck of a punch line 👏

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The Spectre's avatar
The Spectre
1dEdited

There are theories that Lindsey has died not in Washington, but in Kiev. Whether from heart attack or at drone factory, which was bombed while he was visiting it.

As to outcome of NATO meeting in Istambul the last week, the Americans promised Europeans a defensive shield for those, who will participate in the next Middle East attack planned in about 2 months.

Right now NATO has close to 10 000 troops on the ground there, in theory as anti-terrorist force, but in fact they are there to protect Israel and it's allies. All of them left Baghdad Iraq in March, moved away from local pro Iranian militias, but they stay in the region.

NATO is withdrawing all it's 4500 contingent from Kosovo, also the USA taking out 5000 from Germany, 1000 from Lithuania, in Poland reduced already from 20 to 10 k. They will be deployed somewhere close to control Suez Canal, as the next choke point on maritime trade.

Some 3 weeks ago there was Egypt's peace initiative, they have invited Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Israelis and American nukes unite them for defence. They are getting militarily ready on Israel. Pakistanis are the nuclear power, their program was financed by the Saudi Arabia. Option of preemptive strike in on the table - to prevent Israel from destroying Iran. Iran is pivotal to Pakistan for oil and trade.

"Iran: Missile-bomb strike on Bushehr NPP

Arabs report a missile-bomb strike on the territory of the Bushehr NPP in Iran. A building located near the reactor was destroyed. According to the station's schematics, it should have been the turbine hall (other sources say it could have been the administrative building, but that is not the crucial point here). The building is located just meters from the reactor.

Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, the station's territory has been hit repeatedly, but such strikes had not been carried out before, as the slightest deviation and a hit on the reactor dome could lead to the largest radiation disaster in modern history."

https://t.me/Slavyangrad/169173

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