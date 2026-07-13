Like the spiral of his legacy swirling down the porcelain drain, Trump has lit off a new cycle of aimless bombings, after his patience had run dry for waiting out Iran’s “surrender” to a war the Persian nation had long won.

The US is now trapped in this doom-loop of impotence, striking the same insignificant coastal launch sites over and over to no effect merely as a kind of writhing agony of imperial frustration. The breaking point apparently came over Iran’s refusal to give US and Trump the satisfaction of announcing Hormuz’s reopening, as per Trump’s begging demands.

It has set the addled American strongman on another torrent of tilting vexations, wherein he ignominiously piled slur upon slur on the stately Iranians, calling them “scum” and a number of other objectionably unpresidential terms:

This is from the same press conference which saw Trump refer to Zelensky as Putin, and mistake Iran for Japan—just a glimpse into how far the gerontocratic rot has set in:

Iran is dealing with a foe of sharply diminishing cognitive faculties.

As stated, the entire re-ignition apparently came about due to Iran’s refusal to concede to Trump’s childish demand of a full “announcement” of the Strait of Hormuz’s opening.

Trump has been desperately wheedling the media with attempts to paint the strait as open, but had become increasingly self-aware of the unconvincing nature of his own stale blandishments.

CENTCOM tried its honest best to give authority to Trump’s claims, to no avail—the entire world could see that ships only passed the strait when allowed by Iran:

Earlier, when asked by multiple news figures why the strait remains closed, Trump didn’t even attempt the usual rosy prevarications, instead pettishly dodging the questions outright:

Evidently, it’s a real sore spot.

Recall that upon arrangement of the previous “ceasefire”, Iran was allowed to offload the tens of millions of barrels of oil that had been accumulating since earlier in the year. This means Iran was able to empty out its entire backlog and restart the storage counter anew, which further means it can now wait out any renewed attempt by Trump to “blockade” the strait with months more of this back and forth charade.

As per usual, Iran is giving back something for everything it receives in the exchange:

The conflict has now essentially regressed into a low intensity political ping pong of sorts, with each side merely attacking the other not to inflict any kind of “military defeat”, which is at this point impossible, but rather for internal public consumption.

For Trump, the strikes ostensibly alleviate negative headlines about the Hormuz scandal by feigning some kind of military “initiative”. A hoped-for secondary effect is that regional allies as well as shipping conglomerates are “reassured” by such strikes. Trump’s admin maintains attempts to reinforce the fragile belief that cargo can still safely pass through on the southern edge of Omani territorial waters.

In reality, the US knows it has no real cards to play; the Iranian state has been powerfully reinforced and indurated against US aggression to the point where each round of strikes has increasingly diminishing returns. The late Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral has likewise cemented societal solidarity and spirit around the Iranian government, leaving the US and Israel with few avenues to make any kind of strategic inroads at all against their foe. Trump continues to wave the threat of “total destruction” of Iran’s critical facilities—desalination and nuclear plants, etc.—but these are likely bluffs owing to the knowledge that Iran’s response would likewise cripple the region’s most critical infrastructures as well, which would rebound onto Trump’s administration in extremely deleterious ways.

As a kind of last-ditch armageddon plan, it seems the Israelis could be floating a false-flag of all false-flags given new “assassination threats” against Trump that come at a convenient time.

The bottom portion is from a different article from CNN, which states:

Two sources familiar with recent US intelligence said that the intelligence community is tracking several actors who have discussed attacks but haven’t taken action, and one said that US intelligence agencies have been concerned that Iran would target a number of current and former senior officials. But that source said that the Israeli report is viewed — in part — as piece of a broader Israeli effort to influence Trump’s decision making on Iran. Some in the intelligence community are always skeptical of Israeli reporting, the source said.

Many have inferred the logical conclusion as to what Israel’s desperate last-gasp emergency plan might be, if all else fails and Trump ends up backing down from the plan to destroy Iran for good.

The problem is, for all the bluster of Trump’s ego as per the above rant, in reality the US military would be legally exempt from following the previous president’s “dead-man’s switch”-style orders, but would instead be held to follow the orders of the immediate successor, the newly-appointed Commander-in-Chief, which in Trump’s above hypothetical case would be JD Vance.

US’s latest strikes will do nothing more than continue depleting US stocks to even greater levels:

From the above:

Key US weapons stockpiles remain significantly depleted and will come under even more intense pressure if strikes against Iran continue at the current rate, as President Donald Trump reiterated Friday that the ceasefire in the conflict is “over.” The situation with armaments could impact the American military’s ability to fight a potential future war with China or even North Korea, experts told CNN. “If the war continues at the rate it’s been going for the last [five] days … it would reduce stockpiles enough that there would be a new, higher level of risk … with the Indo-Pacific,” said Mark Cancian, a retired Marine Corps colonel and defense analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.

At this point, the US is running on fumes; the empire is at a deadend, and everything around it now appears symbolically to reflect this.

The death of arch-neocon Lindsey Graham is one of those moments, like when a fly had landed on Hillary Clinton’s face, leaving that poignant impression of metaphysical decay rotting out the empire from within.

In fatefully ironic fashion, Graham—who had been feeling “unwell”—had just remarked he didn’t yet want to die before sating his neocon bloodlust:

It is rather fitting, then, that it was his own rabid neocon drive that was responsible for the forestalling of medical attention, which thus accelerated his own demise.

One must almost admire such ironclad commitment to principle in the face of one’s own trickling fate.

But the point remains, that the spiritually deformed senator’s igneous consignment could not have come at a more timely and, it would seem, symbolic moment. Just as the US Empire’s grave decay becomes eminently evident all around us, as the bulwarks of lies and propaganda can no longer shore up the pitted foundation on which everything teeters, we now see before us even the previously symbolic and figurative transform into literal exhibits of collapse.

Maybe the take is a tad fanciful and reaching, but even Ladybug himself appeared to have a subconscious presentiment of things, as if some biblical script had begun revealing itself in preparation for the empire’s epic denouement.

From one of his last tweets:

Sometimes there’s as much usefulness in bone casting as there is in ‘serious’ analysis, particularly when the subject of analysis is as absurd as the Rabelaisian mummery of the US-Iran carnival.

In the end, it’s all a sideshow for the real money market games. Let us all bid Mr. Graham a most virtuous and salutary journey home, as he makes his mortal transition—from Grindr desires, to Jahannam pyres.

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