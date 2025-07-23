Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oregonian's avatar
Oregonian
6h

So much unnecessary death of men, fathers, sons, youth…the murder of a generation, of a nation…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Vinny Vanchesco's avatar
Vinny Vanchesco
6h

In the fullness of time I truly hope that Russia's overall strategy and tactics in this thing are proven to be brilliant. I'm grateful for access to analysis like SIMPLICIUS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
121 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture