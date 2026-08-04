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Joseph Moffa's avatar
Joseph Moffa
1h

I just want to talk about the Patriot Missiles. According to MIT professor Theodore Postol the Patriot missiles are not very effective in intercepting incoming missiles. In fact the PAC-3 is no better than the previous versions. In fact Dr. Postol has shown where the intercepting rate is less then 3%.

Theodore Postol, an MIT professor, has critically analyzed the success rate of the Patriot missile system, particularly during the Gulf War, estimating its effectiveness at only 2-3% against modern ballistic threats

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Insights on Patriot Missile Success Rate

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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
1hEdited

And to add insult to injury a substantial setback is waiting for America in Iran as well. President Xi double-crossed our beloved President in America and starts sending major numbers of MANPADS to Iran. This one step almost guarantees a major improvement in Iran’s chances in this war. This is a repetition of Reagan’s act in Afghanistan (Stingers) and it will twist the war in Iran’s favor.

https://asiatimes.com/2026/08/chinas-manpads-for-iran-could-cost-us-airpower-dearly/

Actually, the US Stinger shipments to Afghanistan mostly cancelled out the Russian superiority enjoyed by using helicopters for transportations there and forced their army to sit in their garrisons. On the positive side Russian soldiers worked out the details of making vodka by using the cooling systems of their trucks, managing staying alive and being happy at the same time. However, they lost the war.

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