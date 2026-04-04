Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

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Filip L's avatar
Filip L
2d

Well you're not going to like how big Iran was during the stone age.

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Sutton
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Thank you Simplicius. Your effort and time put into hunting for info and crafting these reports to inform the world of facts and truths is greatly appreciated. You can sleep at night knowing you've done your part. God bless.

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