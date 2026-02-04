The new Epstein trove dump has revealed quite some interesting things about the secret behind-the-scenes maneuverings of Western elites vis-a-vis the Ukrainian conflict. It confirms most of the suspected “tropes” about a kind of cabal of insider elites working to undermine Russia while strip-mining Ukraine for their own profiteering motives.

The most notable reaction to this has been the absolutely histrionic MSM full-court press to do damage control by tying Epstein to Putin, despite clear signs Epstein was desperately trying to get in cahoots with Zelensky and Ukraine:

Owing to this mass campaign to obfuscate the true nature of Epstein’s anti-Russian dealings, I felt obliged to put together this small report highlighting the real nexus of elite power plays happening under Epstein’s auspices.

The saga starts with Epstein speaking with Croatian venture capitalist Boris Nikolic, who was a top technology advisor to Bill Gates. They appeared close, with Epstein having named Nikolic to be a backup executor of his will, according to reports.

In the below exchange, Nikolic prompts Epstein to meet with Russian dissident and self-styled “opposition figure” Ilya Ponomarev, for the purpose of aiding his lifelong campaign against Putin:

It is more than clear by the exchange above that Epstein was to help Ponomarev take down Putin, and that mentioning Ponomarev as the main organizer of the uprising against Putin was deemed a chief incentive to hook Epstein to the cause. But more on this connection later.

Next is an interesting exchange with Larry Summers—ex-chief economist for the World Bank, ex-President of Harvard, ex-US Treasury Secretary—wherein Epstein states that Putin deemed Zelensky to have been “run by the Israelis”:

Keep in mind the message above is from May 6, 2019, a mere two weeks before Zelensky became president of Ukraine after defeating Poroshenko. In fact, just three months earlier Epstein had apparently booked a stay at the Hyatt Regency in Kiev, according to an email alert from the files:

This was during the “hot-phase” of the elections themselves, which took place a month later in March, suggesting that Epstein had gone to ground zero in the midst of it to assist Zelensky at the most crucial time.

Another conversation mentions Zelensky:

What’s more interesting is that Epstein had begun circling the topic of Ukraine right around the time of the original Maidan in 2014. It’s now well-established that Epstein was close with the Rothschilds—recall that Dershowitz casually revealed that he was first introduced to Epstein by Lynn Forester de Rothschild in the ‘90s:

Interestingly, Lynn Forester de Rothschild herself was introduced to her husband Sir Evelyn de Rothschild by Henry Kissinger at the 1998 Bilderberg Group conference, as per her own Wiki—just another glimpse into how deeply connected this elite beau monde really is.

Epstein was also close with the Rockefellers, having been appointed to the board of directors of the Rockefeller Foundation by David Rockefeller himself, which Epstein recounts on video. Recall that David and Jacob were close colleagues, as well, with many theorists hypothesizing that the Rockefellers were simply the American-arm of the Rothschilds, or in short, their US enforcers:

In fact, Epstein’s famous Upper Eastside mansion in Manhattan was allegedly purchased for him by the Rockefellers, according to Whitney Webb’s research. Ghislaine Maxwell herself purchased her NYC estate from none other than…Lynn Forester de Rothschild:

A document from the file dump shows that Epstein had a close business relationship with the Rothschilds, receiving $25,000,000 for services rendered to them, apparently for risk analysis and ‘algorithm-related services’ in resolving matters between the Rothschilds and US authorities:

Truth be told, it’s far more likely that Epstein was not a Mossad asset but rather a direct Rothschild asset being used to gain leverage over everyone including the Mossad; why else would he need to compromise Israeli politicians like Ehud Barak along with the “goyim”, as he popularly termed them?

And of course, there’s now the notorious exchange with Peter Thiel, wherein Epstein openly admits who it is he represents: