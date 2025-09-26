It has become clear that the EU-NATO establishment has chosen the path of acute escalation as their current strategy against Russia. The question is why? There are several reasons, the most overriding being that the political structures of Europe are crumbling before our very eyes and endless war-mania is the only way for the cabal to sweep its various polycrises under the rug, stupify its masses, and retain power.

But besides that, it could also have something to do with the long-rumored Russian military buildups which analysts fear were the precursor to a large-scale new series of fall offensives after the relative lull of the past month or so. Perhaps they feel the Ukrainian army’s back is on the verge of being broken by one more such offensive, and have decided that only an allied intervention—or the threat of one—could bring Russia to the proverbial table.

The saber-rattling is now incessant, in accordance with the well-oiled machine we described last time, where the provocation puck is passed to MSM shills who rabidly mine for usable soundbites to inflame tensions as much as possible.

Here Christiane Amanpour giddily begs for WWIII:

Even the sunken rot queen herself seems unsettled by having to answer such a provocative question. Not all warmongers are built alike, it seems.

A series of new “threatening incidents” has spread through Europe like wildfire, this time in Denmark and Latvia, with NATO jets being scrambled for effect:

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has stated that Denmark is considering invoking NATO Article 4 following recent drone intrusion over airports and airbases in the country, which officials state was an “attack” carried out by a “professional actor” against Denmark. This would be the third request of consultations under NATO Article 4 in the last two weeks, due to potential hostile actions by Russia.

Did I mention France?

Unidentified drones were observed this weekend over military sites near Mourmelon-le-Grand, in the Marne of Northern France, according to military sources who spoke with Radio France Internationale.

Everywhere you turn there’s some new Russian threat being gussied up by the Media-Military-Industrial-Complex:

Bloomberg now reports that European diplomats supposedly told Russian officials—behind closed doors—that NATO is ready to escalate by shooting down Russian planes, a kind of final warning:

European diplomats warned the Kremlin this week that NATO is ready to respond to further violations of its airspace with full force, including by shooting down Russian planes, according to officials familiar with the exchange. At a tense meeting in Moscow, British, French and German envoys addressed their concerns about an incursion by three MiG-31 fighter jets over Estonia last week, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the talks took place behind closed doors. Following the conversation, they concluded that the violation had been a deliberate tactic ordered by Russian commanders.

Recall that the grave violation of Estonian’s sovereignty they’re so jolted up about has to do with a Russian plane flying over a narrow route constituting a kind of legal corridor between Estonia and Finland’s EEZs. An illustrative snap of this route from a regular flight:

Recall I had written many times about the EEZ games that Finland and Estonia had been planning to play. For instance, almost a year and a half ago I wrote about Estonian plans to increase the size of its EEZ to deliberately ‘trap’ Russian assets in precisely the kind of provocations now happening; the long laid plans are all coming to fruit:

Lavrov and Russia’s ambassador to France both invoked the dreaded ‘W’ word in regard to NATO shooting down Russian planes:

By the way, has anyone considered the absurdity of the contradiction at play with these provocations? The Western media machine has beat into our heads, particularly of late, how “weak” Russia is. Trump just yesterday implied Russia is a major failure and a ‘paper tiger’ in being incapable of taking out Ukraine, what any “real military power” would have done in a week, he said.

But now, they want us to believe that Russia is somehow “emboldened” to attack NATO itself, flying drones, planes, bombers, sailing ships, etc., all through NATO’s borders to simultaneously trigger war with half a dozen or more nations. Are these the actions of the same ‘feeble’ military that is struggling to advance in Ukraine, whose airforce cannot “establish air superiority”, and whose economy is on the verge of “collapse”?

This again is the same contradictory logic the Western machine has pushed on us time and time again: remember when Assad chose to gas his own people “out of desperation” just as he was on the verge of final victory in the long-fought ‘civil war’.

Now, alarm has spread throughout the world following SecDef Pete Hegseth’s unprecedented call to “urgently” convene every single admiral and general in the entire US military at Quantico:

NEW: Hegseth’s unprecedented meeting will include top commanders currently based in conflict zones and senior military leaders stationed throughout Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific Everyone with the rank of Brigadier General or above is expected to attend.

In reality, this is likely another nothing-burger—more show and razzle-dazzle from Trump’s Vanity Fair administration. I’m inclined more to agree with the following take:

Trump himself appeared to dismiss the urgency of the call at the White House, implying it’s “no big deal”.

As for Trump’s latest “180 U-turn” on Ukraine, and subsequent disparaging remarks against Russia, Putin aide Ushakov amusedly implied that the US’ tone behind the scenes is somewhat different to the garnished offerings made for public consumption:

Putin aide Ushakov on Trump administration statements regarding the Ukraine conflict: “There are public statements and there is communication we receive through the secure channels. We take both into consideration.”

Meanwhile, our read on Trump’s so-called ‘turn’ against Russia turned out to be well-supported as other keen European figures likewise cottoned-on to Trump’s obvious act:

Lastly, on the topic of NATO escalations in Europe, a thought-provoking post from Military Informant channel:

Russia’s military success infuriates the U.S. and NATO. The US and NATO have something planned, something which they know can trigger nuclear war. Something with huge propaganda value. It won’t change the military outcome, but they hope it triggers a massive Russian response. They repeatedly try to bait Russia and Russia wisely keeps refusing to take the bait. Russia knows they want all-out war. They are practicing for it: “France has completed the Operation Poker exercise of the Nuclear Deterrent Forces, held with varying intensity and at different times throughout the year. This time, the third phase of the exercise took place - a simulation of a nuclear strike. At least five Airbus A330 MRTT tanker aircraft, an E-3F “Sentry” AWACS aircraft and Rafale B fighters from the Strategic Air Force Command are involved in the exercise. Following the end of the French exercises, final preparations are underway for a major exercise of the nuclear deterrent forces in Northern Europe under the leadership of the US Strategic Command. A group of US Air Force B-2 Spirit strategic bombers, whose flight through Whiteman Air Force Base to Europe was spotted a few hours ago, will take part in the exercise. The E-6B Mercury air command post for nuclear control and communications relay also departed to the north of the continent from Ramstein Air Base in Germany.” -Military Informant

—

Some assorted items of interest:

Analyst Yuri Podolyaka comments on an alleged new mini-‘offensive’ in the plans by Ukraine to stage a propaganda coup:

Yuri Podolyaka and a number of military-related sources report that Kiev is attempting to stage a “success month.” Their plans include a counterattack northwest of Kupyansk to regain control of the entire city. Units from the 3rd Special Forces Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are already arriving in the area of Velikaya Shapkovka and Smorod’kovka. Similarly, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will attempt to launch another counterattack near Pokrovsk. This is done before the winter, without electricity or heat, to boost the morale of the dying Banderite country.

—

Famed Ukrainian drone and EW expert Serhiy Flash writes that a new Russian drone has been discovered that, for the first time, completely lacks any type of guidance system or electronic transmitter at all—the drone allegedly hunts for targets in full autonomous mode, utilizing some kind of AI:

Who remembers my series of stories about the enemy UAV with artificial intelligence V2U? A drone that searches for targets on its own and can recognize objects. Previously, this drone had an LTE modem for some purposes, but now the third trophy I come across has no modem. So now the UAV has no communication channel at all. It navigates autonomously and attacks the target autonomously as well. It is impossible to suppress its control and navigation with electronic warfare because there is nothing to suppress. I consider this technology a threat of the future: for example, the drone can fly by itself over a road or railway track and look for targets to attack. There have already been cases when a drone attacked a crowd of people at a market. The modem was on top under the cover.

If true, this marks the beginning of a new era in the Ukrainian war—and in general.

—

On that note, a little comedy from the front:

—

Speaking of drones, a Ukrainian “military expert” sounded the alarm over Russia’s growing superiority in this domain:

—

At the UN, Zelensky again mocked Poland for shooting down only four out of 19 “Russian drones”:

—

Lastly, several days ago on September 21 was the three-year anniversary of Russia’s “partial mobilization”, wherein 300,000 reservists were called up to begin transitioning the conflict from a kind of large-scale expeditionary raid, to a full-on classic war.

On the occasion, Russian analyst Starshe Eddy has written this poignant piece, which is a fitting conclusion:

Three years ago, Russia went to war. Yes, you heard that right, Russia entered the war on February 24, 2022, but it went to war, as our ancestors did, three years ago when partial mobilization was announced. I remember those days very well, fortunately I was right in the thick of things and saw with my own eyes how thousands of Russian men changed from civilian clothes into military uniforms. Some of them went into battle almost immediately, literally within a few days, while others prepared in field camps, training grounds, and the deployment points of units and formations. It was a very difficult time; the enemy, emboldened by success in the Kharkiv direction, was rushing forward and arrogantly thought that victory was near. The ambassador to Ukraine in London, Zaluzhny, then grandly declared that he had defeated the professional Russian army and would now finish off the amateur one. But Russia went to war; the former civilians first stopped the enemy, then ground down its best units, inflicted colossal losses in manpower, and caused the Armed Forces of Ukraine to suffer a catastrophic shortage of soldiers, which will ultimately be the reason for Ukraine’s final defeat. But in those September and October days of 2022, this was still far away. After the retreat of the Western Military District from Izyum and Balakliia, the enemy was rushing towards Severodonetsk and Svatove, hoping that after overcoming these lines, it would reach Luhansk. But the bleeding 144th Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th Army, along with volunteer units from Bars, clung tightly to Krasnyi Lyman, which allowed time to strengthen Kreminna and Rubizhne, where the enemy could no longer enter, and on the heights before Svatove, fighters of the 27th Motorized Rifle Brigade and special forces of the 3rd Separate Guards Brigade of the Main Intelligence Directorate secured their positions. Not the entire brigade was there; small forces from the Central Military District were urgently redeployed to this direction to hold the front, and they succeeded. I repeat once again that I witnessed all these events firsthand and despite various nasty things from people far removed from the front, which were pouring from Telegram channels at that time, I can assess what happened as an immediate eyewitness. Three years ago, Russia rose to war, not all of it, but even that was enough to stop the enemy. Honor, praise, and eternal glory to those men who answered the call of the Motherland and took up arms, rather than running away like a bunch of cowards through Verkhniy Lars or to Kazakhstan. Worthy and faithful sons of Russia, I bow deeply to you!

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoyed the read, I would greatly appreciate if you subscribed to a monthly/yearly pledge to support my work, so that I may continue providing you with detailed, incisive reports like this one.

Alternatively, you can tip here: buymeacoffee.com/Simplicius

Share

Leave a comment