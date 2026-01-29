Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

GM
31mEdited

>But when the actions ostensibly “succeed” as they were claimed to have done in Venezuela, few complain

Why "claimed"? So far everything is going the way the US wanted it.

>Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez said Sunday she has had “enough” of Washington’s orders

She may have said it, but what has she done?

She met with the CIA director, in Caracas. If she was going to resist, they would have arrested the CIA director and shipped him to somewhere deep in the Amazon rainforest where it is impossible to find him even by US ISR (good luck seeing under that tree canopy), and demanded an exchange for Maduro.

But they didn't do that, did they?

>It becomes clearer each day, Trump accomplished little there beyond the kidnapping of a leader for reasons of personal pettiness.

Well, so far all the oil is under total US control, so what he wanted he achieved.

Worst of all, I don't see Venezuelan oil workers stopping work, I don't see all the arms distributed to the population to defend the country being used for anything, e.g. rounding up all Americans and all pro-US local interests and launching a serious resistance movement.

So what exactly is it that Trump hasn't achieved?

More broadly, this is where all you so called alt-media analysts fail in your analysis -- you refuse to consider the communist point of view because you come at the problem from a libertarian right-wing position (as the libertarian right-wing lunatics in the West are who pays your bills so you have to cater to them). Thus a proper class-based analysis of the oligarchic organization of most modern societies is a taboo topic.

But it is precisely that factor that is the true magic superpower that the US has. Not its kinetic capabilities, the subversion factor, and it is all provided by their adversaries themselves, who refuse to reorganize their societies to be immune to it.

Because if the oligarchy in some targeted country is to seriously resist, it would have to incur major costs to itself, while if it cooperates and betrays the country, it may even personally benefit. Better to pay Uncle Sam a percentage and screw the peasants than lose everything in the name of defending the peasants, or, God forbind, in reorganizing society in such a way that there is no oligarchy any more. So in a country after country after country local elites betray their societies and do what the US tells them. Even countries that are supposedly resisting.

It's how the USSR fell originally, and it didn't even have an existing business oligarchy, it had people who wanted to become that, and it's been an endless string of such situations ever since.

Only comrade Kim is keeping things truly under control, because there is no business oligarchy there, and there is no business oligarchy there because there is no business, only Stalinism. Which is the only way to truly resist.

But again, it is completely out of the realm of acceptable discourse even in the "alt media" to seriously touch that topic.

Kennewick Man
Kennewick Man
31mEdited

The ‘Armada’ is going to stop Iran from producing nuclear weapons. Last news I heard was that the job was already done with a great beautiful bombing. This is not going to be a cakewalk Venezuela style. Iran is an opponent that can hit back. China will not be happy losing a major oil supplier. Russia will be also unhappy, guaranteed. And how about the Noble Peace Prize?!

