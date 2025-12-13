The day started with more hysteric-level fear-mongering from the dual totalitarian NATO-EU hydra. Rutte grimly declared that Russia has brought war to Europe, and that Europeans must be prepared for the scale of war that their ‘grandparents’ endured during WWII:

Which was swiftly followed up by the stark statements of another unelected bureaucrat:

This comes on the same day that the Brussels mafia has lowered the latch on the final act of its own self-immolation by voting to illegally change the need for a unanimous decision on the matter of returning Russia’s ‘frozen assets’ in order to freeze them in place indefinitely as a backstop to Ukraine’s “reparations”. They did this by using a clause for “economic emergencies”, in essence citing that the EU is suffering severe economic damage as result of “Russia’s war”.

Viktor Orban issued a fiery rebuttal on this occasion, wherein—using the choicest language yet—he declared it an act of outright “rape” of European law:

Today, the Brusselians are crossing the Rubicon. At noon, a written vote will take place that will cause irreparable damage to the Union.



The subject of the vote is the frozen Russian assets, on which the EU member states have so far voted every 6 months and adopted a unanimous decision. With today’s procedure, the Brusselians are abolishing the requirement of unanimity with a single stroke of the pen, which is clearly unlawful.



With today’s decision, the rule of law in the European Union comes to an end, and Europe’s leaders are placing themselves above the rules. Instead of safeguarding compliance with the EU treaties, the European Commission is systematically raping European law. It is doing this in order to continue the war in Ukraine, a war that clearly isn’t winnable. All this is happening in broad daylight, less than a week before the meeting of the European Council, the Union’s most important decision-making body, bringing together heads of state and government. With this, the rule of law in the European Union is being replaced by the rule of bureaucrats. In other words, a Brusselian dictatorship has taken hold.



Hungary protests this decision and will do everything in its power to restore a lawful order.

The decision was naturally ‘welcomed’ by the two top globalist mouthpieces driving the EU’s destruction:

TODAY, THE EU COUNCIL DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY BAN ANY TRANSFERS OF ASSETS OF THE CENTRAL BANK OF RUSSIA, WHICH HAVE BEEN IMMOBILIZED IN THE EU, BACK TO RUSSIA. THIS DECISION WAS TAKEN AS A MATTER OF URGENCY TO LIMIT THE DAMAGE TO THE UNION’S ECONOMY. — EU COUNCIL COMMUNIQUE The EU does not intend to give away Russia’s assets while Europe is experiencing economic problems.

The problem is, as I have been outlining in the past two articles, the US has ramped up its pointed war on the current EU superstructure in quite surprising but logical ways. According to new reports, the US intends to pull Austria, Hungary, Italy, and Poland from the EU, pulling the rug from under the decrepit bloc.

The USA wants to achieve the withdrawal of Austria, Hungary, Italy, and Poland from the European Union. This is stated by the publication Defense One, citing an unpublished version of the US national security strategy, which was privately sent to journalists.

To indulge in another analogy, it’s a perfect way to ‘pull the threads’ out of the EU’s seams and unravel the entire moth-eaten, flyblown project by fracturing it along key fault lines.

In fact, Trump’s team has had some surprising ideas of late, like the new C5 (Core Five) to replace the outmoded G7. The C5 countries would be the five biggest economic superpowers: China, US, India, Russia, Japan—a tad humiliating for Germany to be left out of such a group, but reality isn’t ‘polite’ or pleasant.

Trump is reportedly going even farther:

Another appendix offers America’s broad-strokes vision for bringing Russia’s economy in from the cold, with U.S. companies investing in strategic sectors from rare-earth extraction to drilling for oil in the Arctic, and helping to restore Russian energy flows to Western Europe and the rest of the world.

It has spurred the establishment to fire off a salvo of deliciously livid agitprop:

Granted, none of these measures will likely ever come to pass, but they represent much-needed indirect blows against the EU leviathan that will help in bringing down the beast once and for all by driving dissent and chipping away at the credibility of Brussels’ ever-shrinking bureaucrats.

The negotiations between Ukraine and its sponsors, in the meantime, have reached peak levels of surreality.

For a long time skeptics scoffed at the more speculative sides of ‘BlackRock’ conspiracy theories vis-a-vis Ukraine—that BlackRock was taking a driver’s seat in selling off and pillaging the country’s assets, etc. Now, it seems, the rumors have come to absurdist fruition, with Zelensky himself posting a meeting with Witkoff, Kushner, and Larry Fink—via video link—on the ‘reconstruction of Ukraine’:

Bloomberg writes:

BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Larry Fink is back in the conversation around rebuilding Ukraine — this time with the Trump administration. Fink’s role in talks on Ukraine’s future became public on Wednesday when President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sent out a social media post saying he had joined Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Jared Kushner for discussions around rebuilding the country’s economy. “In fact, this could be considered the first meeting of the group that will work on a document concerning reconstruction and economic recovery of Ukraine,” Zelenskiy wrote. An image with the post showed Fink, in a room with Kushner, connecting to the conversation via video.

Here is Zelensky’s actual social media post in question, with Fink overseeing developments on the video call:

Of course, the truly informed would know this is nothing new. Here’s an article from the Ukrainian president’s own official website from 2022:

Zelensky is now reportedly considering holding a ‘referendum’ on giving up the Donbass regions in order to appease Trump for his new ‘peace plan’. The problem is, the issue of the Donbass is only one small aspect of the wider disagreements centered on Russia’s demands. However, it could be a ploy to push Russia into a ceasefire and then seal the war with NATO troops, given that Putin has stated he would halt the war if Ukraine were to retreat from the remaining Donbass territories. Some may recall I had termed this a kind of gambit on Putin’s behalf, but desperate Zelensky may be willing to “call Putin’s bluff” here with a referendum.

That said, the Kremlin issued an immediate response via Putin-aide Ushakov:

The Kremlin has responded to Zelensky’s comments about holding a referendum on territorial issues



“Donbas is Russian. All of it. It’s in the Constitution,” said Putin’s aide Yuriy Ushakov.



“Zelensky has until now opposed withdrawing his troops from Donbas, and this is one of the demands the Americans are presenting to him. [...] In any case, whatever the situation may be, this territory is part of the Russian Federation and will be governed by our administrations, sooner or later,” he told journalists.



According to Ushakov, the entire territory of Donbas will come under full Russian control, “if not through negotiations, then by military means.”

Now to the front line updates.

The biggest news of the day is Seversk has finally been fully captured by Russian forces.

The 6th, 7th, 123rd, and 1102nd Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigades of the 3rd Guards Combined Arms Army liberated the town of Seversk in the Donetsk region, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated. The 3rd Guards Combined Arms Army is the former 2nd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic.

Putin even received a rare direct frontline update from the commander of the 3rd Battalion of the 6th Motor Rifle Brigade:

Note that at the end the commander states the operation involved “28 assault groups for a total strength of 84 troops”, showing that Russian assault groups are now precisely three people.

In Gulyaipole, Russian troops broke through to the city center and appear to have captured at least 35-40% of the city thus far, if not more:

In the pulled back view, one can see how far Russian forces have come from Vugledar and Marinka, which feels like it was only yesterday:

The steam-roller is pushing ahead toward the Dnieper.

One X post summarized the situation well:

Ukraine supporters will try to downplay this loss, but here are the facts:



In just the past month, Ukraine has LOST five fortress cities in the Donbass and Kharkov — Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, Mirnograd, Volchansk, and now Seversk.



In the case of Seversk, Russian troops were able to move from the city’s outskirts to full control over it in just over a week.



Now Ukraine has only two major fortress cities left in the Donbass — Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. The loss of Seversk complicates the logistics between them.



What Russia will now do is use its superior air power, artillery fire, and drones to strangle Ukrainian logistics around these two fortresses and exhaust Ukraine’s already depleted manpower.



All the while putting pressure Ukraine’s power grid.



And all the while Ukraine struggles to get new financing from the US and Ukraine.



Draw your own conclusions, but it’s becoming increasingly obvious that Ukraine will lose the rest of the Donbass sooner rather than later.

Granted, the above is a little premature in regard to Kupyansk, where Ukrainian forces launched a major counter-attack that recaptured a sizable portion—albeit temporarily—from Russian forces. However, reports claim virtually “everything” was thrown at this counter-offensive like meat, which coincided with Zelensky’s visit to the embattled town as a major propaganda drive meant to show that Ukraine can “win back” at least one of these significant near-fallen towns from Russia.

Accounts differ precisely how much Ukraine has retaken, but as is often the case—and seen many times near Pokrovsk-Mirnograd itself, particularly in neighboring Rodynske and the Dobropillya direction—Russian forces often strategically pullback during major Ukrainian counter-attacks in order to lead the hapless Ukrainians into a kind of rendition of Hannibal’s famous Battle of Cannae envelopment, only to spring back forward soon after destroying the over-zealous AFU units. For instance:

Russian aviation eliminated a group of 40 Brazilian mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kupyansk, according to the Telegram channel SHOT. According to the source, the foreigners, numbering 300, were supposed to recapture a piece of the city from the Russian Armed Forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on these reports.

Another report from RvVoenkor:

Bloody counter-offensive on Kupiansk: the enemy is throwing forces to break into the city ▪️On Zelensky’s orders, the Ukrainian Armed Forces command is throwing in new units to break into Kupiansk and its suburbs in an attempt to achieve a media victory. As we reported, the enemy failed to achieve any significant territorial gains, but does not stop the attacks. ▪️In the video, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters managed to break into the outskirts of the Yubileyny microdistrict in the southern part of the city. They were able to reach the ruins of multi-story buildings, where they were met by strike drones. ➖”As a rule, Nazis don’t live long. The deployment of groups of saboteurs is exposed in advance, even at the far approaches. Then a hunt for them begins using drones and artillery”, - our military say. ➖The Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters runningthrough the streets and hiding in houses have little chance of survival. The only way to save themselves is to surrender. ▪️At the same time, the situation is tense, the enemy continues attacks from the directions of Kupiansk-Uzlovoe and Blagodatovka, near Moskovka and Radkovka, heavy battles do not stop.

But we’ll have to see just how serious Ukraine’s gains here are over the next few days, or whether the AFU has simply created a temporary ‘gray zone’ of phantom captures as has usually been the case in their short-lived PR counter-attacks.

Lastly, Mirnograd remains very self-explanatory, as can be seen by the map of the situation:

Essentially, Russian troops are carrying out the final combing operations for Ukrainian troops trapped in basements and such. Many new POWs are being taken:

RIA Novosti has published atmospheric footage from the liberated Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk):

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s energy situation continues to be dire according to reports:

The situation in Kiev according to my contacts, is terrible. 4 Hours of electricity that start at 1 am in the morning. So many people cannot flush the toilets or have showers unless between their scheduled electricity slot. Time slots vary, but everyone is limited to about 4 hours per day...

As of this writing new strikes on Odessa have reportedly brought the region to 95% power loss.

Mainstream press, on the other hand, reports that Urkaine’s own attacks on Russia’s “shadow fleet tankers” have proved nothing more than their own desperation:

—

Lastly, a fitting poster seen in Hungary:

