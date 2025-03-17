We’re starting to glimpse the contours of the European deep state plan to stop Russia from taking over Ukraine. Macron and Starmer are now desperate to push through the ‘boots-on-ground’ initiative in a deliberately obfuscating way. They are haranguing about it like it’s something meant to occur only at such time that an agreement on the conflict’s full cessation is reached. But in reality, it increasingly looks like they mean to jam through the troops at the earliest opportune moment, in order to ‘checkmate’ Russia from being able to advance any further.

As such, we’re meant to believe the much-ballyhooed “30-day ceasefire” is supposed to be some kind of good-faith purity test for Russia to ‘prove’ its commitment to ending the conflict. In actuality, it seems to be a trick designed to ram through European troops to immediately secure Ukraine’s most sensitive zones, and dissuade Russia from further advancement.

Starmer kicked it off this week with his announcement that the troop deal has reached an “operational phase” of discussion:

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that European defense and military leaders will meet in London on Thursday, as planning for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine enter an “operational phase” with over a dozen countries having agreed to participate in such a mission.

Macron then took the ball and built on the impotent threat-making:

European countries that agree to send a military contingent to Ukraine, allegedly for an observation mission, can do so without Russia's consent, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with Le Parisien. "Ukraine is a sovereign country. If it asks for allied troops to be present on its territory, it is not up to Russia to decide whether to agree or not," he said. According to the newspaper, the Franco-British plan to send so-called peacekeepers to Ukraine is in the final stages of being agreed upon.

In an interview with Le Parisien, Macron seemed to give the game away by implying small groups of troops would be inserted into key cities with or without Russia’s permission, as long as Ukraine ‘asks for them’:

Macron told Le Parisien that Europe could send troops to Ukraine without Russia’s consent. The Franco-British plan already interests several countries. The goal isn’t a mass of soldiers but a few thousand for training in Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv. It’s our support. Ukraine is sovereign, and Putin has no say, he stressed.

Note the deliberate ambiguity—neither Starmer or Macron are explicitly mentioning during which ‘ceasefire’, precisely, this coalition would be activated. Macron merely implies it would be if “Ukraine asks for it”. The implication is, if Ukraine happens to “ask” for these troops even during the initial 30-day ‘good faith’ ceasefire, the Europeans plan to have contingents ready to be dropped in. This looks particularly likely given the case that Zelensky has gone on record yesterday complaining that the 30 days is in fact too short and, owing to the amount of involvement from other European nations, a longer initial ‘ceasefire’ is ideal.

Again, it is clear that the bogus 30-day ceasefire is meant to be a trap for Russia, designed to immediately pump up Ukraine with weapons and potentially European troops—if a consensus can be reached in time.

This is all par for the course for any long-time readers, as we predicted here as far back as 2023 that the conclusion of the war would go precisely along this mode. But the sudden urgency does lend an interesting angle, as it seems to suggest that Ukraine’s situation is more dire than is being let on. Recall all the talk of summer-time collapse: it’s possible the Europeans know that a new round of Russian spring-to-summer offensives could be the final straw on the exhausted Ukrainian camel’s back.

Not one nation thus far has even logically explained what the purpose of the “30-day ceasefire” is. Does anyone know, or even care to pretend at knowing? In Gaza, at least, such things followed a practical line, with thousands of civilians trapped and without food. In Ukraine, the only ones currently trapped are alleged to be thousands of Ukrainian troops somewhere in Kursk, which again implies the ceasefire’s purpose is to save Ukraine.

In general, the bellicose saber-rattling and threats have reached peak proportions, as European countries do everything in their power to fear-monger citizens into signing up for WWIII:

Starmer supercharged the rhetoric by snowing the plebs with absurd lies about Russia already “menacing the UK’s skies, waters, and streets”:

But I once again contend that these are nothing more than “effete posturing” from panicked globalists with no real power, desperate to maintain an image of ‘control’, and taking the lead to counteract their otherwise failing regimes.

Case in point:

It’s the same old classic “fake it til you make it” act: they are merely trying to turn the ‘prophecy’ into a self-fulfilling one by treating it as if it were real. But there is no real consensus, and their plan has little chance of conjuring it from thin air, particularly given that the US has already counted itself out of any troop involvement.

Both the French and British know how politically risky the move is—if their troops begin coming home in body bags from Russian strikes, and there’s no Mommy US to back them up, their fragile political regimes would crumble from public outrage, especially since they’re already hanging on by a tenuous thread.

The West has a Sunk Cost problem: they’ve invested everything not only into the Ukraine war itself, but now into the image of their own strength and ability to manifest peace at will. In other words, they told the world Russia was weak, and that they had the global clout to bring Putin to the table anytime they saw fit.

Instead, the rampaging bear has not slowed, and Western puppet leaders are panickedly fighting the narrative current, pushing inertia for its own sake to signal faux-strength and leadership on global issues. They continue pretending that negotiations are drawing ever-nearer in a comic rendition of Zeno’s Paradox, all the while Russia cajoles them with the ol’ snickering wink as it pushes inexorably forward.

And speaking of advances, Ukrainian officials report that the Russian army is beginning to restart movements all along the front:

‼️🇺🇦😱 "The situation is becoming increasingly threatening" - the Ukrainian Armed Forces are sounding the alarm over the intensification of attacks by the Russian army in the south. On air at the telethon, a representative of the Ukrainian "Southern Defense Forces" reported that there are more strikes and assaults every day. Russian troops are starting to become more active in the Kherson direction. The situation is also getting worse in the Zaporizhzhya, Gulyai-Pole and Orekhov directions.

Bearing testament to this have been new confirmations from top map-makers of small Russian captures in Zaporozhye, Velyka Novosilka, etc. Let’s take a look at a few with the help of Suriyak maps:

▪️There were small advances northwest of Soledar in Vasykovka, Grygorovka, and Sakko i Ventsetti:

▪️In Zaporozhye, Russians captured positions in Kamyanske and advanced toward Mali Shcherbaky, after having captured Pyatikatky last week:

One report states:

Seven days ago, Russian forces sent reinforcements to the Zaporizhia frontline from where they began a new advance for the first time since late 2022. The aim of this operation is limited around the supply lines west of Orykhiv until they reach the Ukrainian first line of defence and the heights in this area.

▪️On the Kremmina front on the border of Donetsk and Lugansk, Russian forces advanced northwest of Ivanovka and north of Novolyubovka:

▪️Even further north on the Kupyansk front, Russian forces reportedly crossed the Oskil River again from two new axes east of Krasne Pershe and Kamyanka:

A wider view to really understand what’s happening here, since this front may play a primary importance in the coming months, as it is one of the candidates for where Russia may sink large resources and efforts into for the next round of offensives:

The yellow circles represent the previous lodgements across the river which have turned into full frontlines north of Kupyansk, which is circled in white. The red circles show the new bridgeheads across the river, likely at a place where Ukrainian forces are particularly thin, in order to build up the logistical rear of the forward area further south and begin encircling the town of Kamyanka nearby.

Also, note the areas circled in yellow—they have grown vastly in size since I last reported on them, as they continue slowly capturing new territory as they grow outward and inch southward toward Kupyansk.

▪️There have been small advances further south toward Seversk and around Belogorovka, and around Skudne, north of Velyka Novosilka.

▪️In Toretsk, where Ukrainian units have won back many positions over the last couple weeks, Russians went back on the offensive, and are in the process of recapturing it all. In reality, it turned out much of the northern half of the city was in a gray zone, which was merely recaptured by AFU. I had suggested that Zelensky used Toretsk as a deflection from the Kursk disaster, sending units to capture a large gray zone for PR, and that now seems to be the case, given that Toretsk is falling apart as soon as Kursk was lost.

DeepState clarifies:

Toretsk now looks something like this:

▪️Lastly, in Kursk a small portion of the final village of Gogolevka is remaining, with reports claiming that Ukraine is pouring reinforcements into it:

The Ukraine-Russia border checkpoint is circled in white for reference.

Wider view:

Circled in yellow is Guevo, which was captured—all that remains is some empty land west of it to the border. Sudzha can be seen at the very top for reference.

Now there are repeated claims that thousands of AFU are surrounded somewhere in Kursk, along with their NATO handlers:

They don’t specify where this could possibly be, given that no obvious cauldron or pocket exists there. But Putin himself reportedly issued an ultimatum for remaining Ukrainian forces to surrender or be terminated, so apparently Russia seems to think some Ukrainian contingent is still encircled.

This brings up an important point to mention. There are rumors from fifth columnists and the like that Putin ‘struck a deal with Trump’ to clear out Kursk, and that the AFU’s “sudden” retreat was in fact due to the US pulling their intelligence sharing, which led Russia to rapidly advancing. There are even claims that US supplied Russia intelligence on Ukrainian units in the region, as some AFU sources claim their secret positions and HQs were unexpectedly hit out of the blue.

But this completely ignores the reality of the situation, which is that Russian forces had been slowly creeping up on the AFU’s only supply lines. Particularly after Sverdlokovo was captured in mid-February, Ukraine’s position became considerably more dire as the main Yunakovka-Sudzha road was increasingly placed under fire control. Then as Russian forces advanced from the opposite side to place the remaining parallel MSR under fire control, Ukraine had no choice but to think about rapid retreat.

Propagandists use the fact that Sudzha was won without a major battle as ‘proof’ that some backdoor deal was reached, and Ukraine was allowed to roll back. But if that was the case, why would Russia require the major pipeline operation, which was planned and executed over the course of four long months, to deal the final blow by sneaking behind the Ukrainian lines?

The last bit of claimed ‘proof’ of this conspiracy theory is a video circulating which purports to show a Russian soldier claiming that his unit was given the order to cease all artillery fire, and allow Ukrainian units to pull out of Sudzha. But the top Russian war correspondent channel refuted the video:

Ukrainian propaganda leaked a video: allegedly Russian soldiers were forbidden to attack the Ukrainian Armed Forces fleeing from the Kursk region This is 100% fake. To reassure our readers, we interviewed our comrades - officers from the Kursk front from different regiments and brigades. "This is complete nonsense, we are destroying the Germans day and night without a break," say the military. Soon there will be new footage of the destruction of equipment and militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. RVvoenkor

As I said, anyone who has actually been following the battlefield map movements would know the AFU had no choice but to rapidly pull out when their only remaining supply routes were effectively cut from both sides. If they hadn’t pulled out “without a fight”, the entire grouping of thousands of men would have been completely trapped in a boiler. That’s not to mention, if a no-shoot order was really given, Ukrainian troops wouldn’t have to try sneaking out of Kursk dressed as civilians.

A few last items:

French MEP Raphael Glucksmann has demanded the US return the Statue of Liberty, as it’s no longer the refuge of European values—or something like that:

BREAKING NEWS: The French MEP is requesting The United States to return the Statue of Liberty back to France immediately. Raphaël Glucksmann claims that The US doesn’t represent the values it did when we were gifted the statue. “The US no longer represents the values for which France gave the statue to the US, said Raphaël Glucksmann, a French member of the European Parliament.”

Such stunning and brave demagoguery.

—

The Russian Angara rocket has sent up new military satellites from the Plesetsk cosmodrome:

MOMENT Russia's Angara-1.2 rocket blasts off from Plesetsk Cosmodrome Carrying military satellites into orbit for MoD

—

Founder of Blackwater Erik Prince praises Russian EW, and rejects the notion that the Russian army has weakened:

—

Ukrainian electronics experts continue to report on the evolution of Russian reconnaissance drone defensive countermeasures against Ukrainian FPV hunters:

Our enemy has switched to producing Zala UAVs with a serially built-in evasion system against our anti-aircraft drones. Model Z16. For this, a new interface module with two HDMIs is used, which Sakura shows us in the video. The developers suggest that Zala will make sharp evasive maneuvers until our anti-aircraft FPV runs out of charge. Let me remind you that the entire process is based on machine vision. The computer sees our drone through a camera and, based on its position, gives a command to perform one of the evasive maneuvers. Of course, this is a challenge for us. What should we do? Add our own machine vision system to our drones, which will react to the evasive maneuver and finish off Zala. In my dreams, this is what the engineering headquarters would be doing. Setting tasks to develop countermeasures one step ahead of the enemy. Guys who work in the wings, please tell me privately how effective this "Evasion" system is.

He states it’s an automated system which activates evasive maneuvers upon detecting the Ukrainian FPV behind it. At the end of the video above there is one video of it in action, but here’s another clearer one:

—

Lastly, a sad story from Sudzha. As Russian troops continue to comb the town, the true horrors of Ukrainian occupation are only just being uncovered. One woman told of how Polish mercenaries went on a rape spree, raping both young girls and a 73 year old woman. But for many, the following tale was the most heart-breaking:

An old woman from just north of Sudzha, in Martynovka, kept a diary for months during her occupation, which was just discovered by Russian liberators. She wrote of the worsening conditions as she slowly succumbed to cold and hunger, imploring her daughter to find “at least one bone” of hers after the war, and bury her next to her sister:

From the diary of an old woman found dead in the village of Martynovka in the Kursk region, which was under the occupation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for a long time. Tatyana Sergeevna Vaskova, born on July 25, 1947, died of hunger and cold at home: "Today is October 20th, the temperature is 6 degrees in the hut. I am alive." "Today is October 26, it's still warm, 7 degrees outside, but you can't go outside, they're flying around with a camera, dropping bombs... I go to bed at 5-6 o'clock. I live in a real hell." "I will write how I lived, slept in a barn under a table... Every day I ask for death. I moved from the barn to the hut, I will lie on the bed, there is no clock. Then I lay under the bed." "There has been nothing for 12 days." “I forgive you everything, and you forgive me for being like this, I should have evacuated, but I was a fool and didn’t go.” “Lena, come back after the war, find at least a bone, bury it next to Sveta, put up a cross and a photograph.” "It's three degrees above zero in the hut, the end is coming soon. I wish you to be alive and well. I've lived many years, although not well. All the windows are broken, the slate is falling from the shed, and the hut will leak." "Farewell, children, we will not see each other again, neither will I see you, nor will you see me, kisses to all." "Lena, Dima, take care of each other. Lena, don't cry, your parents and husbands are dying, nothing can be done." "The wind is strong, it's cold. I think, at least I would rather die and not suffer. Died, since I didn't live very well, but 77 years."

