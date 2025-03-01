We just witnessed the most extraordinary unclothing in the history of American ‘diplomacy’. Zelensky’s life and career as a cheap television gigolo flashed before his eyes, as he stumped in the Oval Office today, while Trump and Vance took turns flagellating him like the mewling fraud that he is.

Dugin summed it up succinctly:

And Medvedev added the relish:

First, a quick summary: it all began as Zelensky pulled up to the White House, with Trump immediately ribbing the disgraced leader about his unprofessional choice of attire:

It’s clear Trump was not pleased by Zelensky’s brazen disregard for diplomatic customs and courtesy. Axios noted this:

This seemingly trivial little speed bump likely has more significance than meets the eye. Despite appearing on character for Trump, his setting the tone of the meeting with such an obvious stinger implies that the now-famous ambush carried out moments later by him and Vance was planned in advance, no pun intended.

Now for the show itself, here is the longer 10-minute version of the main fireworks:

But for those interested in seeing the entire near 50-minute press conference, and what led up to the above, you can see the entirety here.

If you haven’t watched any of it, I implore you to behold the 10-minute debacle above—it’s unlike anything you’ll ever see between world ‘leaders’. Trump and Vance made a brilliant tag team on Zelensky, who was relegated to the stature of a small choirboy.

One of the highlights which may not have been captured in the video above included the following, where Zelensky again was treated like an abject interloper, a scrawny pipsqueak, and mocked for his irreverent dress:

“Do you even own a suit?”

Imagine such a demeaning question being asked of any other world leader.

But this exchange highlights precisely the main takeaway—which is that the artificially constructed image of Zelensky is no longer useful, and has been tossed away like a used rag. All the false bravado and olive drab khakis—it all served a purpose for the past three years, with Zelensky built up like some kind of John Rambo-Churchill. The ‘sacred’ attire would have never been questioned before, because it represented the theater of it all, the carefully stage-managed production. Now that the play has run its course, failing to turn a profit, the ‘act’ has grown old and we’re immediately allowed a view under the costume.

Now Zelensky has really outdone himself—when even Lindsey Graham calls for your resignation, you know the Ides of March are near:

In the wake of today’s disaster, there are some even more catastrophic possibilities on the horizon for Ukraine. Rumors now swirl about all kinds of US aid revocations.

The first was apparently already in the pipeline:

Then, the announcement that the US is cutting energy grid restoration for Ukraine:

And lastly, the most catastrophic one of all—the claim that Trump is now considering cutting all Ukrainian aid:

The Trump administration is considering halting all current military aid to Ukraine following the events in the Oval Office, a senior administration official told The Washington Post. The official said the decision, if made, would apply to radars, vehicles, ammunition and missiles awaiting shipment to Ukraine, while rejecting the suggestion that Trump and Vance's confrontation with Zelensky was deliberate.

Outspoken Rada MP Goncharenko turned the doom knob to eleven:

Now that we’ve set the stage, let us deeply analyze what comes next for Ukraine.