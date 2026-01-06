Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Lake's avatar
John Lake
18h

"I begin by taking. I shall find scholars later to demonstrate my perfect right."

-Frederick the Great

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sam's avatar
Sam
19h

Simp you are on fire! Loving the daily updates

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
511 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simplicius76 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture