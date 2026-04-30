Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

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dk's avatar
dk
6h

Great interview on YouTube between Brian Berletic & Glenn Diesen laying out the larger chessboard in play. Well worth a watch:

https://youtu.be/Ef0sHx33C-g?si=QltouNwRf9zDR9cT

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Frantic's avatar
Frantic
6hEdited

Simplicius is using the current lull in the Ukraine War to gain credibility as an American politics commentator.

I say if you wanna be wise

don't stray too much outside of your expertise

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