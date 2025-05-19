Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angelina's avatar
Angelina
13h

It's hilarious, that "to seize ONE (slow moving) tanker ... Estonia activated the entire Estonian fleet patrol boat “Raiu”, patrol ship “Kurvits”, helicopters and drones" and " the tanker's crew increased speed, thwarting both landing attempts."

So what Estonia plans to do if it were (God forbid), a Russian military ship, meaning business?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
13h

Nuts, they are all nuts. That video sums up the EU and NATO to a T.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
216 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture