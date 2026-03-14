Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

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Angelina's avatar
Angelina
13h

"A strike is either lawful or unlawful." Basically, if it's my strike - it's lawful. If it's your strike, it's unlawful. :-)

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Denis's avatar
Denis
13hEdited

The US and Israel are out-of-control criminals bent on world domination. I think Israel, in particular, under Bibi, is the world's biggest threat because it has infiltrated most senior positions in the US government. Israel is the tail that wags the US dog by bribing, blackmailing, and threatening most of the US Congress through AIPAC. Israeli infiltration of the US government is complete. That's common knowledge now. No mystery, just a hardcore fact. How they get away with this is beyond me. The only reason the US attacked Iran is that Israel wanted it that way.

Most of the world's conflicts can be traced to Israel, 9/11, the Gulf of Tonkin, you name it.

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