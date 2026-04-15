Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J. Lashley's avatar
J. Lashley
2h

Soon it won't matter when the shortages hit, and oil is 150 a barrel regardless of what futures say they are. Then no amount of jawboning will ease the market.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jürgen Räche's avatar
Jürgen Räche
1h

Trump cannot isolate Iran; Cuba, as an island, could.

Iran has direct access to Russia and thus China via the Caspian Sea, a "sea" that, as an inland body of water, is completely inaccessible to the entire West, with neighboring states that would never dare to challenge Russia.

Reply
Share
77 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simplicius76 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture