Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Morgthorak the Undead's avatar
Morgthorak the Undead
14h

Good! The sooner Russia finishes the war, the better. Fewer lives will be lost, and the reputation of NATO and the US will be publicly obliterated. And that needs to happen to stop the damned neocons from pushing another forever war onto the world.

Keep your fingers crossed that Russia kicks ass and ends the war ASAP.

As far as Trump goes, he never had any leverage whatsoever, and he is a fool for involving himself in the first place. He should have cut off all aid to Ukraine the moment he was inaugurated and then blamed it all on Biden because it was all Biden's fault anyway.

Once again, the neocon filth around Trump have lead him into a mess. He better pull the plug as soon as possible to salvage what he can of his reputation. At the moment, he looks like a damned fool for spewing his threats about more sanctions and other stupid crap that Russia could not care less about. 🙄

Denis
14h

Consistently great forensic work about the Ukraine conflict, Simplicius.

