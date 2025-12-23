Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

At least half this loan is required to redeem other loans to Ukraine soft underwritten by the EU on the back of Russian assets/reparations, that are now going bad. The money is going to third parties (including the G7), not to Ukraine, although without the payments Ukraine would default and its own monetary system would collapse. No pension payments, no government salaries, no payments to the military.... for starters. Or rather Ukraine could just print, but the money would turn to dust.

These payments are required not only to avoid this charming denouement, and the civil breakdown consequent upon it, but to maintain the credibility of the entire european monetary system. That is why the loan was 'agreed'. That is also why this is buying a momentary postponement of a massive western european collapse over the maintenance of Ukraine that they all know is coming if they do not do a peace deal with Russia, pronto. This euro-mess suits Trump, of course. So don't expect the US cavalry to ride to the rescue.

Under the cover there was likely far more opposition against the misappropriation of the Russia funds than what is disclosed. I guess Italy, Turkey and maybe a few more were opposing the plan as well but they played it politely to preserve supposed EU unity. This was an excellent opportunity for those sitting on the fence to place a long leash on the neck of the most militant women leaders who broke out of their kitchens, maybe even from the Lunatic Asylums . The $100 billion (or whatever) for two years will barely cover the needs for enough golden toilets for the Zelensky government. Unless the US opens up another ‘Lend-Lease’ deal for Ukraine behind the curtains it is difficult to see how they are going to pull through 2026. If Ukraine bumps into serious shortages with ammunition and basic supplies that will dramatically forward the end game for the UAF. Keep in mind that Ukraine has unavoidable operational expenses to cover like government and additional paychecks and endless purchases for medical, civilian and military goods. If they fail in those departments we will see more chaos and angry good looking women demonstrators like this last summer.

