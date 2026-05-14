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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
18h

If Donald Trump OR the NY Times/Washington Post said "the sky is blue" I would go outdoors and look for myself before accepting that datum.

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The Spectre's avatar
The Spectre
19hEdited

As a large flotilla of French/British/Italian/Danish battleships with nuclear-powered and able to carry nuclear load aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" nears Strait of Hormuz, Iran warns of decisive military action.

Macron immediately replied, that France is backing off. But not likely it will be the case. They went there that far to fight.

Since Sunday up to 130 IRGC speedboats are mining the Strait as to enforce this warning.

Some other countries have promised to contribute to the European Hormuz task force, but have not yet dispatched their ships and are awaiting before they do so.

"The diplomatic friction intensified after Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, issued a stern warning on the social media platform X. He cautioned that any international naval cooperation with Washington's current maritime strategy would be viewed as a direct provocation.

Gharibabadi wrote that "the presence of French and British warships, or those of any other country potentially accompanying the illegal and internationally unlawful actions of the United States in the Strait of Hormuz, will be met with a decisive and immediate response".

https://m.economictimes.com/news/defence/iran-warns-of-decisive-response-over-deployment-of-french-british-warships-in-strait-of-hormuz/amp_articleshow/130996702.cms

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