Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Phoenix's avatar
The Phoenix
18hEdited

How can you say Khameni’s death means nothing? Imagine assassinating the pope? The June attack was a total surprise and they couldn’t find him for 12 days. This was completely predictable and they get him on the first shot?!

Doesn’t that seem suspicious?

He was talking about his martyrdom for days. He was preparing his people.He allowed it because he knows what it means for Iran and all Shia. This was a mistake. It will unite and harden all of Iran against Israel and America.

This will not be a short war.

Reply
Share
33 replies
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
18hEdited

thanks Simplicius. I liked the video alot. I'm sad too today. Such a good man. The US excels in killing children and an 86 year old man. Victory. Satan truly rules and I'm getting scared for the first time about my quiet life in rural Nova Scotia. I'm going to make the long drive to town tomorrow to fill up my gas tank and buy my old horses some extra provisions. Wish I had more money. I can't even get my barn door open now because of the snow last week. But that's nothing compared to what Gaza has become. God bless Gaza. And Khamenei And his daughter and family. Iran takes such hits. I think when Vladimir Soloviev the first, said the anti-Christ will be brought down by the Israelis.....what his clairvoyant prophetic vision saw was the true descendants of the original Hebrews - the Palestinians and the entire Levant/Iranian Resistance - not those thugs from Romania and Poland

Reply
Share
758 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simplicius76 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture