Today Al-Jolani visited the White House for another session of surreal optics:

MAGA: Make Al-qaeda Great Again

This is a man who up until only a few months ago still had a $10M FBI reward for his arrest and capture as ex-head of the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda.

Some might ask, why the double standards in not highlighting Jolani’s welcome by Putin a month earlier? One must admit that the significance here is far greater: Al-Qaeda was the supposed chief bogeyman to the US—the organization responsible for 9/11, an event whose mythological significance rivals that of the Holocaust. To witness this organization’s head beaming in the Oval Office, one must admit, is a far starker juxtaposition than his arrival in sometime-rival Russia.

In an even more bizarre set of optics, Jolani was earlier seen shooting hoops with literal CENTCOM generals, who would have previously been hunting Jolani and his gang across the Levant from their bustling command centers:

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who is on a visit to the United States, played basketball with the head of the US Central Command Brad Cooper and the commander of the international anti-ISIS coalition in Iraq Kevin Lambert.

The meeting comes amid rumors of US-Syrian negotiations for an air presence in Damascus international airport, to help monitor the Israeli-Syrian corridor—though Syrian authorities have denied this:

It also follows a period of chaos and confusion in the Middle East as Israel continues its helter-skelter megillah of war and peace on everyone in its vicinity, with latest rumors about a new conflict with Hezbollah again brewing.

In an interview with Blackwater’s Eric Prince, even erstwhile-‘proud Zionist’ Steve Bannon now says that Israel’s army is a totally spent force:

A lot of buzz has been generated by a recent video from rising political ‘phenom’ Nick Fuentes, who insists that we must all admit that the American Empire has been winning biggly under both Biden and Trump.

The transcription of the video:

History will remember Joe Biden as one of the greatest in Machiavellian foreign policy wizards in U.S. history. [He] provoked Russia into a protracted conflict they couldn’t win, draining their resources and manpower, in the process losing Syria, Iran, Armenia-slash-Azerbaijan, and now Kazakhstan. Russia is wholly dependent on China. “I hate to say it but we must grapple with the fact that the American Empire seems to be winning. And people go oh, you’re a neocon you’re shilling. Let’s look at the facts, okay? The United States brokered an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and now U.S. forces are patrolling the Zangezur corridor. Huge strategic victory for the United States. That’s one. Two, Kazakhstan just made a huge economic deal with the United States. Major investments in the U.S., major deal on resources and minerals. Kazakhstan used to be part of the Soviet Union, and it is a battleground between Russia, China. Now the United States has a strategic victory. Syria used to be Russia’s most important client state. Russia had its only military bases outside the country there—at Tartus, at Latakia. And now there is a pro-Western government: the Government of al-Jolani. Now, of course, it goes by al-Shara. Russia is having to negotiate even to keep the base. Major strategic victory for the United States. What is Iran? Now, whatever happens to Iran, we’ll see. But Russia was effectively forced to abandon Iran when Israel bombed Iran. Russia did not come to their aid, and that damaged their relations. Now, if the United States secures the exit of Maduro, there goes him. So you look at the past 10 years, and Russia is down Venezuela, Armenia, Syria, Kazakhstan, maybe Iran. They are up Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger. It’s not a great trade. And you’re right—the war in Ukraine, we’ll see. Russia just took Pokrovsk, and they say now there’ll be a breakthrough because Ukraine has to retreat to their fortifications further back. Russia is gonna make a break for the river, they say. We’ll see if that happens. But I mean, a protracted war is not good for any country. And with this war entering its fourth year in a few months, it’s not good. That’s not good for Russia. I don’t think they’re happy with how much territory [they’ve] gained and how costly it’s been. So now their allies: China, in North Korea, and Belarus. And that is what they got ECOWAS—some of these countries in West Africa. That is not great. Even China, there is a good chance that in the coming decades we’ll see what happens. But there is a good chance that we have to do... I don’t think that Russia wants the way [of it], but these are facts. And however you feel about this doesn’t change that Scott Ritter has been saying for years, like, “Ukraine is going to collapse.” Okay, well, here we are. These guys like Scott Ritter said, “All Israel is gonna collapse. It’s over for them.” Does it feel over for them? Doesn’t seem over for them to me. We gotta be honest that the American Empire—sadly—seems to be winning. I said sadly. Unfortunately, the American global homo empire seems to be winning.

Most of the above can easily be debunked or dismissed. Of course, the truth is never at either end of the extreme: sure, America has gotten some quasi-victories, and many arguable losses as well.

Fuentes’ point about Israel’s similar ‘success’ story is equally questionable. Most of these are surface-level observations that simply do not take into account second and third-order consequences, which Israel in particular has invited against itself.

Just take a look at the political turmoil inside the decaying state; here’s today’s video of Knesset MP Naama Lazimi tearing into Netanyahu in a fulminating must-see—courtesy of RT:

Bibi goes stone-faced as MP Lazimi rips him apart in the Knesset

Are things really going that well for the Empire?

Trump was roundly booed for the first time at a recent stadium appearance, while hitting record low approval numbers for the key 18-29 demographic:

BREAKING: Trump’s approval is down 50% with 18-29 year olds since the beginning of 2025

The new proposals for 50-year mortgages and $2,000 dividends of tariff-based ‘helicopter money’ came like a slap in the face to many; what kind of ‘Golden Age’ requires the desperate employment of such end-game gimmicks to prevent collapse?

Everyone watched as Democrats swept the recent elections, with Mamdani taking NYC’s crown because Republicans have fatefully attached themselves like star-crossed-lovers to the sinking ship of the genocidal colony.

Meanwhile, unburdened by any such social upheavals and symptoms of societal decay, China continues to clean up in the race for global primacy in virtually every category:

China has made a revolution in clean energy, surpassing all Western countries in its production, writes the British magazine The Economist. According to the publication, the country has installed nearly 900 gigawatts of solar capacity — more than Europe and the USA combined. Last year, China generated 1826 terawatt-hours of electricity from solar and wind — five times the energy equivalent of all its nuclear warheads. The Economist notes that China has become a “new kind of superpower” — an energy superpower. It is capable of producing nearly a terawatt of renewable capacity per year, comparable to 300 large nuclear power plants. Thanks to large-scale production, the cost of energy is constantly decreasing, and domestic demand stimulates further growth. China has already exceeded most of the climate promises made after the Paris Agreement and plans to more than double renewable energy capacity and reduce emissions by 2035. Beijing is also actively exporting its technologies. Developing countries, where the outcome of the fight against climate change is decided, are becoming the main consumers of Chinese solar panels and energy storage equipment. At the same time, according to the publication, China’s energy transformation is driven not by altruism but pragmatism — the country is reducing its own climate risks and strengthening its economic position.

With the rotten state of the West, can it really be argued in good faith—without resorting merely to surface reflections—that the West is somehow “winning”? A civilization wins when its society wins, not when imperial pet-projects which enrich merely the MIC and donor-class add some new geopolitical scalp thousands of miles away. There isn’t a single Western society currently undergoing any kind of restorative uptrend, the likes of which Russia—with its cultural and social revival of recent years—or China are experiencing.

The West has devolved into little more than a criminal cabal of billionaire perverts cynically strip-mining the planet down to its last red cent. This was brilliantly expressed by Colombian president Gustavo Petro in a new speech, which is more than a fitting send-off:

Colombia President Petro: “A clan of pedophiles wants to destroy our democracy. To keep Epstein’s list from coming out, they send warships to kill fishermen and threaten our neighbor with invasion for their oil. They want to turn the region into another Libya, full of slaves.”

