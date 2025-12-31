Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

abcdefg
9h

Never a dull moment these days. Looking forward to you continuing work in 2026. Thanks Simplicius 🙏

Mikey Johnson
8hEdited

Projections, predictions or wishful thinking is all ok the last Day off the year.

Hopefully the year 2026 will bring an end to at least the War in Ukraine.

Excellent work Simplicius!

Here is my thinking about it:

1. The logical projections presented by Simplicius is hard to argue against. Russia is creeping forward and destroying AFU bit by bit. Zaporozhye and Kramatorsk are obvious targets because they are essential for the ”liberations” of the Oblast that Russia sees as their own now.

It would be, for me, a big dissatisfaction if the War plays out like this during 2026 and goes beyond 2027. So many good men dead, so much destruction, so many irreparable wounds, scars, traumas and hatred. I hope 2026 is the last year.

2. It is interesteing to see Putins conferences, obviously for the public and the optics in Russian media. I think he is well informed but would be surprised if he made the mistake to start micro-managing the conduct of the War. In other occasions he has declared that the Military is solving the problems Politics cant. I cant help to feel that both sides seems really tired. Four years of War should have strained even Russians built with concrete. I cant imagine how the soldiers at the front are feeling. If Russia indeed is rotating their soldiers and the contracts are ended there is hope tht those men will survive the War. As for the ukrainians there is no hope and History tell us how german soldiers were hollowed out during WW2.

3. Some people argue that this War is not over territory - it is just a War of attrition. I hope we will see an end of this type of argumentation during 2026. The conduct of the War on the ground and the ”peace” talks has all shown that Territorial gains and losses is all that matters.

All Wars are won or lost because of attrition but the attrition itself is caused by enemy movements, encirklements and straining the front lines (besides the constant destruction of logistic, energy and communications). Simplicius notes of what the effects will be if Zaporozhye and/or Kramatorsk falls emphasizes those facts.

4. Cant help wishing/dreading for Black Swan events during 2026.

One can say that History moves on in its logical ways irrespective of Sudden events that no one counted on. This War has seen innumerable unimaginable events/actions but the War tugs on.

Could be that the slow pace makes us accustomed to every new event we witness.

I expect us to experience unprecedented events in 2026 such as assasination of leaders, bombing of Capitals outside Ukraine, another crazy round in Mid-East, usages of new weapons and sudden collapses of societys with riots&chaos.

Thx, all and especially to Simplicius for his good work. Happy New Year.

